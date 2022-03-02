Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.90

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.90 and traded as low as $0.80. Federal National Mortgage Association shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 1,099,190 shares.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90. The firm has a market cap of $974.40 million, a PE ratio of 84.08 and a beta of 1.97.
Federal National Mortgage Association Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FNMA)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA)
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.