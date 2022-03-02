Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.90

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.90 and traded as low as $0.80. Federal National Mortgage Association shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 1,099,190 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90. The firm has a market cap of $974.40 million, a PE ratio of 84.08 and a beta of 1.97.

Federal National Mortgage Association Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FNMA)

Federal National Mortgage Association is a government-sponsored company. It engages in the provision of liquidity for purchases of homes and financing of multifamily rental housing and refinancing existing mortgages. The firm operates through the following segments: Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment offers liquidity to the mortgage market and increase the availability and affordability of housing for single families.

