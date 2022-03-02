Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.64 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.88%. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

Shares of Federal Signal stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,587. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.08. Federal Signal has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.81%.

Several research firms recently commented on FSS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

