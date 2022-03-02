Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $2.14 Million Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 20,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $842,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $114.38. The stock had a trading volume of 16,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,060. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $89.83 and a twelve month high of $135.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.60.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.25%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $568,481.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.11.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

