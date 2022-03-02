Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,398,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $724,418,000 after acquiring an additional 465,759 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after buying an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.3% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 18,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 87.7% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 439,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,497,000 after buying an additional 205,240 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 209.4% in the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after buying an additional 55,500 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total transaction of $3,877,356.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $2,126,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,157,763 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EW. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

EW stock remained flat at $$111.61 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 24,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,936. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The company has a market capitalization of $69.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

