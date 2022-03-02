Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,155 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Waters during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $369.67.

Shares of WAT traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $316.08. The stock had a trading volume of 953 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $258.91 and a 1-year high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.40 million. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

