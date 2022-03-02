Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ferro (NYSE:FOE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ferro had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 13.54%.

Shares of FOE traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $21.87. 695,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,967. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.24. Ferro has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $22.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ferro by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,466,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $272,132,000 after buying an additional 271,623 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ferro by 1.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,559,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,629,000 after buying an additional 25,842 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ferro by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,830,000 after buying an additional 10,611 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ferro by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,748,000 after buying an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Ferro by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 601,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,133,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

