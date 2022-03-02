Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ferro (NYSE:FOE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ferro had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 13.54%.
Shares of FOE traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $21.87. 695,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,967. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.24. Ferro has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $22.10.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.
Ferro Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ferro (FOE)
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.