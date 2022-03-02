Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,227 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 371.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 284.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $790,221.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total value of $58,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,700 shares of company stock worth $5,923,318 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF opened at $46.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.37. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.72 and a 12 month high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.85%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

