Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock Holdings Cut by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.46.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $119,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $3,330,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $45.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.81. The firm has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.09%.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

