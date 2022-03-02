Financial Contrast: Broadway Financial (BYFC) and Its Peers

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ: BYFC – Get Rating) is one of 118 public companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Broadway Financial to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Broadway Financial and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Broadway Financial $18.67 million -$640,000.00 -11.50 Broadway Financial Competitors $812.24 million $120.35 million 6.97

Broadway Financial’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Broadway Financial. Broadway Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.4% of Broadway Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Broadway Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Broadway Financial and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadway Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Broadway Financial Competitors 409 1729 1442 95 2.33

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 14.01%. Given Broadway Financial’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Broadway Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Broadway Financial has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadway Financial’s competitors have a beta of 0.39, meaning that their average stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Broadway Financial and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadway Financial -12.84% -3.40% -0.42% Broadway Financial Competitors 20.25% 8.35% 0.95%

Summary

Broadway Financial competitors beat Broadway Financial on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Broadway Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers personal, money market, checking and certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers credit cards, online banking, bank by mail, gold phone and online bill pay. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

