First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.85 Million

Equities analysts expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) to report sales of $102.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $101.60 million to $104.41 million. First Busey posted sales of $96.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year sales of $421.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $418.00 million to $424.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $453.57 million, with estimates ranging from $447.58 million to $460.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Busey.

Get First Busey alerts:

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). First Busey had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on BUSE. B. Riley increased their price target on First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of BUSE stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.16. The company had a trading volume of 176,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,841. First Busey has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is 41.63%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in First Busey during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in First Busey by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in First Busey by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 45.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Busey (Get Rating)

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Busey (BUSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.