First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 417,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,564 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $7,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,637,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the third quarter worth $994,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in First Horizon by 44.5% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 87,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 26,871 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 889.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 166,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 149,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in First Horizon by 285.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 970,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,817,000 after purchasing an additional 719,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FHN opened at $23.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $24.24.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

A number of research analysts have commented on FHN shares. Wedbush cut First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

