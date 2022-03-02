First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.30

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.30 and last traded at $24.22, with a volume of 123418 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush began coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.90.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,136,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,543,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,413 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

