First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Stock Rating Lowered by Wedbush

Wedbush downgraded shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Horizon’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

FHN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James downgraded First Horizon from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Horizon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded First Horizon from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.17.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $23.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.90. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.19. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,702,000 after acquiring an additional 617,768 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 11,751 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 331,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 20,584 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 90,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,010,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,460,000 after acquiring an additional 38,307 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

