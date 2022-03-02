First Mercantile Trust Co. Buys New Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $607.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $619.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $624.62. The stock has a market cap of $65.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $686.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.83 by $3.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total transaction of $60,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.50, for a total value of $1,231,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,028 shares of company stock worth $15,388,172. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

