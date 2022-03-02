First Mercantile Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 518.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

NTLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.65.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $79.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.89. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.86 and a 1-year high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 810.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

