First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $122,000 Stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 38,650 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 206.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 23,745 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 543,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,607,000 after acquiring an additional 89,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 15.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 606,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,844,000 after acquiring an additional 81,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on APAM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

Shares of APAM opened at $36.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.12. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 157.99%. The business had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.99%. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.26%.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $9,985,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile (Get Rating)

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.