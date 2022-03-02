First Mercantile Trust Co. Invests $118,000 in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $671,977,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $164,798,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $154,846,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $144,731,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GXO. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.29.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Shares of GXO opened at $79.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.17. GXO Logistics Inc has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that GXO Logistics Inc will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

