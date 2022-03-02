First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 101 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,574,938,000 after purchasing an additional 274,233 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,589,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,891,000 after purchasing an additional 112,981 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,249 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,945,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,967,000 after purchasing an additional 931,872 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $221.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Edward Jones raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.76.

COF opened at $140.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.33 and a 200 day moving average of $156.09. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $120.78 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $59.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

