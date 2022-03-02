First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 1,019 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 937 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMED. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 59.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 18.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $164.79 on Wednesday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.12 and a 12 month high of $292.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Amedisys had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $559.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Amedisys’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMED. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded Amedisys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.33.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

