First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Buys 1,474 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,637 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.6% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Apple were worth $12,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $203,585,000 after buying an additional 32,063 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC grew its stake in Apple by 17.9% in the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth about $2,594,000. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,868,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,463,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.48.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

