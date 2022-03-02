First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Buys 522 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $9.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $446.68. 180,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $121.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $458.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.51.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.21%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.48.

Lockheed Martin Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.