First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Decreases Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services cut its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,455 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Lennar were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 18.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Lennar by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 11,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Lennar by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.53.

Shares of LEN traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.11. 37,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,391,322. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $77.86 and a 52 week high of $117.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.34. The company has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.50%.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

