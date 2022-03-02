First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $7.52 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 144,626 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 2.2% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $54.32. 571,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,915,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $59.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Several research firms recently commented on VZ. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

