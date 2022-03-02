First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $907.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.98 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. First Solar updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.000-$0.600 EPS.

FSLR traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $75.62. 3,170,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,839. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26. First Solar has a 12 month low of $61.24 and a 12 month high of $123.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.40.

Get First Solar alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSLR. Susquehanna increased their price objective on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on First Solar from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.58.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of First Solar by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,118 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,426,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar (Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.