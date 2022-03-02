First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT Lowered to $90.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Cowen from $92.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.35.

Get First Solar alerts:

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $75.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.38. First Solar has a one year low of $61.24 and a one year high of $123.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $907.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that First Solar will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $48,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 345,319 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,964,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 27,681 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of First Solar by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,175 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of First Solar by 247.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 130,924 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after acquiring an additional 93,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of First Solar by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 229,527 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,911,000 after acquiring an additional 17,227 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Solar (Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.