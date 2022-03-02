First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Short Interest Update

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 92.5% from the January 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:FICS opened at $31.89 on Wednesday. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $37.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.28.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%.
