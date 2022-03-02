First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Sold by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management lowered its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,069 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,295,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $366,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 20,901 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 725,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,556,000 after purchasing an additional 65,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,610,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,555,000 after acquiring an additional 423,501 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.95. 1,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,104. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $54.64 and a 1-year high of $57.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th.

