First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Short Interest Update

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, a drop of 86.7% from the January 31st total of 531,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 336,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDVY. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,328,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,577,000 after buying an additional 1,186,953 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 955,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,949,000 after buying an additional 483,522 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,082,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 699,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,198,000 after buying an additional 346,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,032.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 333,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,105,000 after buying an additional 304,027 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of SDVY stock opened at $27.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.36. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $31.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.