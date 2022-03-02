Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 885,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 17,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 76.7% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 238,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after buying an additional 103,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Fiserv by 6.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,458,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,208,000 after buying an additional 91,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on FISV shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.10.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $6,010,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $1,108,050.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,031 shares of company stock valued at $16,195,524. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $97.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.50. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.91 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Profile (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.