Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,800 shares, a growth of 250.6% from the January 31st total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFP. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 27,980 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 261.8% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 29,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 21,689 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 215,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after buying an additional 14,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 32.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 11,874 shares during the last quarter.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

DFP stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,314. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.99. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $31.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund (Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.