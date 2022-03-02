Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.43 Billion

Analysts predict that Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) will announce $6.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Flex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.47 billion and the lowest is $6.40 billion. Flex posted sales of $6.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flex will report full year sales of $25.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.30 billion to $25.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $26.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.63 billion to $27.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Flex.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. Flex had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 3.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Flex stock opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.54. Flex has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $552,828.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLEX. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Flex by 12.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,608,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $735,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flex by 322.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,603,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277,817 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Flex by 200.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,810,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208,637 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Flex by 47.4% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,473,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flex by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,581,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

About Flex (Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. engages in provision of real-time supply chain insight and logistics services to companies. It operates through the following segments: Communications and Enterprise Compute (CEC), Consumer Technologies Group (CTG), Industrial and Emerging Industries (IEI), High Reliability Solutions (HRS), and Corporate and Others.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flex (FLEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.