FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.
Shares of NASDAQ SKOR traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $51.04. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,411. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $54.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.79.
