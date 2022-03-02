Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) will announce $1.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.38 billion and the highest is $1.42 billion. Flowers Foods reported sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year sales of $4.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $4.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Flowers Foods.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.12 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FLO shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

FLO traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $27.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,474,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,772. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 0.26. Flowers Foods has a 1 year low of $21.74 and a 1 year high of $29.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

In other Flowers Foods news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $77,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLO. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flowers Foods (FLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.