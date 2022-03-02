Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Trading 8.7% Higher

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) shares traded up 8.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.30 and last traded at $23.22. 35,191 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,468,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.37.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average is $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 2.81.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Fluor’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fluor by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,067,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,012,000 after buying an additional 365,936 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 326,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 11,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

