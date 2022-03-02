Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) PT Set at £159.90 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) has been given a £159.90 ($214.54) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 74.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Flutter Entertainment to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group set a £163.50 ($219.37) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £175 ($234.80) to £140 ($187.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a £158 ($212.00) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of £155.51 ($208.66).

Shares of FLTR stock traded down GBX 300.94 ($4.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 9,155.06 ($122.84). 614,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,707. The stock has a market cap of £16.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -220.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is £110.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is £125.01. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of GBX 9,042 ($121.32) and a 52-week high of £196.81 ($264.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

