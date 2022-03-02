Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) PT Set at £165 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a £165 ($221.39) price objective on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FLTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a £163.50 ($219.37) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a £170 ($228.10) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £180 ($241.51) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £175 ($234.80) to £140 ($187.84) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of £156.36 ($209.80).

Shares of FLTR stock opened at GBX 9,330 ($125.18) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £16.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -219.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of £110.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £125.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.83. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9,128 ($122.47) and a fifty-two week high of £196.81 ($264.07).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

