Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FMX. Zacks Investment Research raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.13.
Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $76.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a twelve month low of $69.30 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.29.
Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.
