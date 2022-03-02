Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FMX. Zacks Investment Research raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.13.

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $76.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a twelve month low of $69.30 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,181,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1,652.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,129,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after buying an additional 2,007,689 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 360.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,393,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,860,000 after buying an additional 1,091,155 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 428.1% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,285,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,962,000 after buying an additional 1,041,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 65.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,976,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,428,000 after acquiring an additional 781,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

