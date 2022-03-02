Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FL. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Foot Locker from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Foot Locker from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $51.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

FL opened at $29.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.69 and its 200 day moving average is $47.57. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.23. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 14.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

