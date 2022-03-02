Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after the company announced a dividend. 222,880 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,867,352 shares.The stock last traded at $30.07 and had previously closed at $29.07.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Williams Capital raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered Foot Locker from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.