ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 130.18% from the company’s current price.

FORG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ForgeRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

NYSE FORG traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,813. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.64. ForgeRock has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ForgeRock will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ForgeRock news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of ForgeRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $233,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 92,633 shares of ForgeRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $2,439,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,061 shares of company stock worth $4,290,286 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORG. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ForgeRock by 980.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

