Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. Forterra had a return on equity of 45.82% and a net margin of 6.26%.

Shares of Forterra stock opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.63. Forterra has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $24.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRTA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Forterra by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,380,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,613,000 after purchasing an additional 157,937 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Forterra by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,862 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 74,267 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forterra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,529,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Forterra by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,065,000 after purchasing an additional 58,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Forterra by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 522,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,436,000 after acquiring an additional 49,810 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

