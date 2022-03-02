Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) will report $1.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34 billion. Fortive posted sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortive will report full year sales of $5.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.74 billion to $5.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fortive.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

FTV traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $64.11. The company had a trading volume of 41,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,478,775. Fortive has a 1 year low of $60.96 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 17.28%.

Fortive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $181,615.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $37,439.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,828 shares of company stock worth $314,240 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fortive by 428.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,976,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,002 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the second quarter worth $153,531,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Fortive by 110.7% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,788,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,922 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Fortive by 31.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,192,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Fortive by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,035,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,891 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortive (Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortive (FTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.