Fortune Rise Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FRLAU) Short Interest Update

Fortune Rise Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FRLAU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, a growth of 3,621.7% from the January 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

NASDAQ FRLAU opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. Fortune Rise Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $10.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Rise Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Fortune Rise Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Rise Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Rise Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Rise Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,000.

