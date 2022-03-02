Fossil Group (FOSL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FOSL stock opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. Fossil Group has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 444.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Fossil Group by 411.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,340 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fossil Group by 647.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,442 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after purchasing an additional 799,940 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Fossil Group by 48.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,552 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 25,195 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Fossil Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Fossil Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 496,249 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 31,743 shares in the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Fossil Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.