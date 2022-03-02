Fox Marble (LON:FOX) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.37

Shares of Fox Marble Holdings PLC (LON:FOX – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.15 ($0.02). Fox Marble shares last traded at GBX 1.15 ($0.02), with a volume of 200,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.37.

Fox Marble Company Profile (LON:FOX)

Fox Marble Holdings PLC operates as a marble company focuses on the extraction and processing of dimensional stone from quarries in the Republic of North Macedonia and Kosovo. It operates four quarries, including CervenillÃ«, SyriganÃ«, and MalishevÃ« in Kosovo; and Prilep in Macedonia. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

