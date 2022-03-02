Fox Marble (LON:FOX) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.37

Shares of Fox Marble Holdings PLC (LON:FOX – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.15 ($0.02). Fox Marble shares last traded at GBX 1.15 ($0.02), with a volume of 200,000 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.37.
Fox Marble Company Profile (LON:FOX)
Recommended Stories
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Fox Marble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Marble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.