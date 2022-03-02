Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Price Target Cut to €35.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €43.00 ($48.31) to €35.00 ($39.33) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €38.00 ($42.70) to €36.00 ($40.45) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €94.00 ($105.62) to €87.00 ($97.75) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €55.95 ($62.87) to €60.25 ($67.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €42.30 ($47.53) to €34.50 ($38.76) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.87.
Shares of OTCMKTS FSNUY opened at $8.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.25. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.06.
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.
