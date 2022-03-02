Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Price Target Cut to €35.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €43.00 ($48.31) to €35.00 ($39.33) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €38.00 ($42.70) to €36.00 ($40.45) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €94.00 ($105.62) to €87.00 ($97.75) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €55.95 ($62.87) to €60.25 ($67.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €42.30 ($47.53) to €34.50 ($38.76) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.87.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FSNUY opened at $8.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.25. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.06.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.