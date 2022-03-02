Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €35.00 ($39.33) target price by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.02% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($55.06) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays set a €51.00 ($57.30) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($42.70) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €44.00 ($49.44) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($44.94) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €45.32 ($50.92).

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of FRE stock opened at €29.91 ($33.61) on Monday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €60.16 ($67.60) and a 52 week high of €80.00 ($89.89). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €36.02 and a 200-day moving average of €38.74.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.