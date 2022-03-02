Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €35.00 ($39.33) target price by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.02% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($55.06) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays set a €51.00 ($57.30) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($42.70) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €44.00 ($49.44) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($44.94) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €45.32 ($50.92).
Shares of FRE stock opened at €29.91 ($33.61) on Monday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €60.16 ($67.60) and a 52 week high of €80.00 ($89.89). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €36.02 and a 200-day moving average of €38.74.
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.
