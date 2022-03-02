FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS.

NYSE FREY traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.04. 1,020,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.08. FREYR Battery has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.98.

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FREY shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Clarkson Capital started coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FREYR Battery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FREY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

FREYR Battery Company Profile (Get Rating)

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.