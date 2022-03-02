FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS.
FREY traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,020,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,174. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.08. FREYR Battery has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $14.37.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FREY shares. Clarkson Capital started coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FREYR Battery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FREYR Battery currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.
About FREYR Battery (Get Rating)
FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.
