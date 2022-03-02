FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share on Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.
FS KKR Capital has decreased its dividend by 18.8% over the last three years. FS KKR Capital has a payout ratio of 103.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect FS KKR Capital to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.2%.
FSK traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,387. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FS KKR Capital has a twelve month low of $18.87 and a twelve month high of $23.44.
FSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.88.
FS KKR Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FS KKR Capital (FSK)
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
- 3 Defense Stocks to Consider During the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.