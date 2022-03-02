FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share on Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

FS KKR Capital has decreased its dividend by 18.8% over the last three years. FS KKR Capital has a payout ratio of 103.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect FS KKR Capital to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.2%.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FSK traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,387. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FS KKR Capital has a twelve month low of $18.87 and a twelve month high of $23.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,872,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,207,000 after purchasing an additional 145,938 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $611,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 194,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 57,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

FSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.88.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.